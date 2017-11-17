Figure Skater Gracie Gold Withdraws From US Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two-time U.S. women’s figure skating champion Gracie Gold has withdrawn from the national championships while she continues to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder.

Gold announced last month that she was withdrawing from her Grand Prix assignments, and her decision to skip nationals in January ends any chance of her competing at next year’s Winter Olympics.

The 22-year-old Gold, who won team bronze and barely missed the women’s podium at the 2014 Sochi Games, has struggled since the 2016 world championships. She also changed coaches earlier this year, shortly after finishing a disappointing sixth at the national championships.

Gold said in a statement Friday that “it pains me to not compete in this Olympic season, but I know it’s for the best. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be cheering you all on.”

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

