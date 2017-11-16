Zeoli Show Log 11.16.17

4:13 pm-The House passed a sweeping rewrite of the tax code on Thursday by 227-205
4:35 pm- The main goal of the House’s “Tax Cut and Jobs Act” is to lower taxes on companies in an effort to make them more competitive and discourage them from moving abroad.
5:03 pm- A radio newscaster accused Al Franken, Democrat of Minnesota, of kissing and groping her without consent during a 2006 U.S.O. tour of the Middle East before he took public office.
5:35 pm-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Tuesday called for a “major shift” in higher education.
5:42 pm-The White House said Thursday that President Trump believes the people of Alabama should decide whether accused perv Roy Moore should be their senator.