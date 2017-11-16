U.S. Government Makes Move To Stop Robocallers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The government is taking another stab at keeping illegal robocalls from interrupting your life.

They always calls at the most inopportune times.

“Offering me…something else I do not want, did not order, and do not need,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, member of the Federal Communications Commission.

She says there are more than 2.5 billion of these robocalls every month, many of them illegal.

“That’s why I support today’s action and allow carriers to block calls from invalid, unallocated, and unassigned numbers,” Rosenworcel said.

For example, phone numbers the IRS and other government agencies have but do not use. It happens with charities, too. Scammers spoof those digits so they look official on your caller ID.

The FCC’s rule advances the ‘Do Not Originate’ list, which marks numbers as receive-only — unable to place calls. Phone companies have had success when testing it.

Still, Democrat Rosenworcel is angry that carriers weren’t prevented from charging customers for the service. Republican member Mike O’Rielly worries it could prevent legal robocalls — such as from schools and pharmacies — from getting through.