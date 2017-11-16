Terrell Owens: ‘I’d Probably Go With Carson Wentz’ Over Donovan McNabb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Terrell Owens, Donovan McNabb feud lives on!

In a video released by TMZ Sports, T.O. was asked which QB he’d rather play: Five or Carson Wentz?

“I haven’t played with Carson, but from what I’ve seen and from what I’ve heard he’s the real,” T.O. said. “They’re two different quarterbacks.

“I’d probably go with Carson Wentz,” he finally said. “I mean, look at what he’s done in — what — what is this year two? The upside for him is through the roof.”

Does he think McNabb will be annoyed by that?

“So what?” Owens replied. “If he is, it is what it is. I can make it work with anyone. It’s really not a slight on McNabb. I’ve been able to play with a number of quarterbacks.”

As for which team is better — this 8-1 Eagles team or Owens’ 2004 Eagles squad — T.O. says these guys have to prove it first.

“They gotta get to the Bowl,” T.O. said. “They gotta get to the playoffs, then the NFC Championship game.”