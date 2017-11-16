Taste With Tori: Earl’s New American

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday spirit is swirling all around us and in Peddler’s Village, Earl’s New American is a place people put on their list and check it twice!

“You can come in casual, dressed up, have some magnificent food, walk the village. And Christmas coming up is a spectacular time to try us,” said Terri Kleinguenther, general manager of Earl’s.

But if you really want to appreciate Earl’s and its food and amber ambiance, know that Earl’s is dedicated to the farmer, whose vision cultivated a charming community in Lahaska: Earl Hart Jamison.

“You see Earl everywhere throughout the village’s flowers and designs. So we’re very grateful that Earl created it all for all of us to enjoy,” said Kleinguenther.

During the holidays enjoy Earl’s taste of tradition at their wine dinner in December.

Chef Bill Murphy will start you off with a fish, like striped bass perfectly seared then basted in brown butter. The dish is surrounded by sherry cream, topped with crab meat and served over farro with specks of scallion oil. YUMM!

Learn more about Earl’s New American HERE.