Special Needs Adults Visit Philly FBI Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of special needs adults got the VIP treatment on Thursday at the FBI field office in Old City.

“They have bring your kids to work day once a year here and I just wanted him to be able to come and do the same thing with his peers,” said Janai Bell, an FBI employee who helped organize the special visit, and mother of Clarence, one of the young adults.

“I just think it’s kind of interesting because it kind of reminds me of being with the police,” said Ryan Haldeman, one of Clarence’s friends who was also on the tour.

“We brought out a bunch of the raid jackets, some of the body armor that we use that the agents are issued,” said FBI special agent Stephen Powell. “We have a shield, a ram, we’ve got a bunch taking pictures, wearing some of the different gear, wearing the helmets, the body armor.”

Powell says it was a great experience for the young adults.

“Because most of these kids haven’t seen, you know, law enforcement gear before. You know, helmets and body armor and the shields and the rams and stuff.”