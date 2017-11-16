South Philly Church Holding Event For Families Of Incarcerated Parents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia church is counting on members of the community to “turn up and bail out,” just in time for the holidays.
Compassion ministry leaders from Circle of Hope Church are mobilizing in conjunction with Philadelphia Community Bail Fund to prove that black lives matter this holiday season, with a “Turn Up to Bail Out” fundraiser to free mothers and fathers who are incarcerated.
“There are thousands of Philadelphians incarcerated as we speak. They have no convictions, but simply because have no bail money,” said Bethany Stewart, one of the event’s organizers.
Stewart says the event will feature live musical performances, black owned business vendors, and a dance party to get everyone into the spirit of giving.
“It is a radical effort to regain our joy and power in a system that often brings sadness and feelings of powerlessness,” Stewart said.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 18th, from 7 p.m. to midnight at 1125 South Broad Street.