Rash Of Sexual Assault Allegations Shedding Light On National Problem, Expert Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the last several weeks, sexual harassment, assault and rape claims have dominated the headlines.

These accusations gave way to a social media movement, with #MeToo transforming the unspeakable into a trending topic.

“At least people are talking about it, it’s challenging people to think differently,” said Tara Hennessy of Philadelphia.

For individual victims, it’s an opportunity to tell their story. But, will it change society at large?

“I think it gets the message out that it’s a really problem,” said Sam Davis of Philly.

“That it’s never too late to speak up,” added fellow Philly resident Sonia Haynes.

“I think it’s a wakeup call,” said Dr. Laura Levitt, a professor of Gender studies at Temple University, says the last few weeks have shed light on a national problem.

“Part of what this movement has done is made clear the ubiquity of sexual violence, harassment as just a regular part of American culture.”

Levitt believes there’s been a meaningful shift for victims, who now realize they’re not alone.

She says the challenge exists at the structural level, where confidentiality clauses and non-disclosure settlements continue to protect those who abuse their power.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle?

“To hear these stories… we don’t have a lot of practice A lot of ppl are really awkward, uncomfortable. We have to open up a space,” says Levitt.