Panel To Vote To Give Philadelphia Control Of Schools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia could move another step closer to gaining control of the city’s struggling public school system after 16 years of state oversight.
The School Reform Commission on Thursday is set to vote on whether to dissolve itself.
Mayor Jim Kenney wants to replace the commission with a local school board that would be appointed by him and approved by the City Council. Kenney says it is time for the city to be accountable for the education of its 200,000 schoolchildren.
Fellow Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf supports local control. So the commission that now governs the nation’s eighth-largest school system is expected to be dissolved by the end of the school year.
