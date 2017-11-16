Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Vehicles Involved In Luring, Abduction Incidents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle in connection with two attempted luring and abduction incidents.

Teen Murder Suspect Back In Custody After Escaping Youth Detention Center

The first incident took place around 8:15 p.m. May 9 in the 3300 block of Ridge Avenue, when a man allegedly offered money to pump gas for two victims and told them to get in his car. According to police, the suspect allegedly showed them pornographic images on a cell phone and touched them. The suspect fled scene near Hollywood Street, said police.

Police described the suspect as a light skin man in his 20s with short hair and chubby build, wearing a white shirt, tan pants. Police say the suspect was driving a silver or gray Dodge Avenger with tinted windows with a possible temporary tag on the driver’s side rear window.

The second incident took place around 5 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Stenton Avenue when the suspect approached a man at a bus stop about performing a sexual act.

“The offender drove up next to the complainant and asked ‘if he had any weed’, the complainant said ‘no.’ The offender then asked the complainant if he wanted to make some money performing a sexual act on him or if the complainant would allow him to perform a sexual act on the complainant. The complainant said ‘no,'” police said in a news release.

Police say the suspect also allegedly showed the man pornographic images.

The man then got on his bus and left the area.

The suspect, who police describe as a short light skin man in his 20s with a mustache and slim build, fled the scene driving a silver or gray vehicle.