BREAKING: Teen Murder Suspect Back In Custody After Escaping Youth Detention Center

DA: Troopers Justified In Using Deadly Force In Shooting

Filed Under: Local TV

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A prosecutor says Pennsylvania state troopers were justified in using deadly force in a roadside confrontation in which a trooper was shot last week.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced Thursday that the troopers were justified in shooting at 22-year-old Daniel Clary during the Nov. 7 struggle in Plainfield Township following a traffic stop.

daniel clary DA: Troopers Justified In Using Deadly Force In Shooting

Credit: (CBS3)

Morganelli said video shows Clary breaking away from the troopers and reaching into his car, after which the prosecutor says he “comes out shooting” at the troopers, whom he called “sitting ducks.”

Morganelli said the troopers followed their training but used restraint during the violent encounter. Cpl. Seth Kelly, a 13-year veteran who was shot, is in stable condition. Clary was treated at a hospital and is jailed on attempted murder charges.

seth kelly DA: Troopers Justified In Using Deadly Force In Shooting

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch