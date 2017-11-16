Suspected DUI Driver Slams Into Philadelphia Police Van Carrying Prisoners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia prison transport van was hit by another vehicle in the city’s Wissinoming section early Thursday morning.
Police say the van was struck as it crossed Ditman Street on Robbins Street by a truck that ran a red light, according to Captain Mark Overwise.
“After the initial contact the pickup truck spun around and contacted two vehicles on Ditman Street,” said Overwise.
The prison transport van was carrying 11 passengers at the time, but no injuries were reported. The prisoners were taken to an area hospital for evaluations as a precaution.
The driver of the truck that hit the prison van is being investigated for a possible DUI.