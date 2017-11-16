Penn’s Justin Watson Set To Cap Brilliant College Career

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They have played football at the University of Pennsylvania for more than 140 years. During that time a lot of talented football players have come through the program and enjoyed an awful lot of success.

But there are very few who have accomplished as much as senior wide receiver Justin Watson who will wrap up an incredible ride on Saturday afternoon when the Quakers host Cornell.

Watson, a two-time All American, has helped Penn win two Ivy League titles during his career. He holds the program records for catches (273 – currently third in Ivy history), receiving yards (3,585 – currently second in Ivy League history) and receiving touchdowns (32). He is third in Penn history with 3,921 all-purpose yards. He holds the Ivy League record for career 100-yard receiving games with 18 and he has set another record by scoring at least one touchdown in nine straight games (every game this season). He has at least two catches in all 39 games of his career, another Penn record, and with a reception on Saturday he will set the Ivy record for most consecutive games with a catch. The resume really is almost unmatched, but it is not something that Watson focuses on.

“That’s definitely stuff I’ll look at after my career,” Watson tells KYW Newsradio. “Right now I’m just trying to lead these guys to another Ivy League win and finish the season the right way. But it’s been a blessing. This program’s built on tradition and history and to be small part of that is truly an honor.”

One of the most impressive things when you watch Watson is his ability to make a big play when everyone in the stadium knows that he is getting the ball. Double teams, zones, press coverage – he has beaten it all during his four years as a Quaker and many times in absolutely critical spots.

“When it gets in one of those situations when you know everyone’s counting on you,” Watson says, “it doesn’t matter what look the defense is giving you, you just know you have to go out there and make a play. That’s what I try to do. Doesn’t matter what the defense is doing, doesn’t matter what the pass looks like, what the protection looks like, you just have to make a play.”

With just one game remaining in his career, Watson reflects on what he will miss most once his days at Franklin Field are over.

“I think just coming down here and seeing your best friends,” Watson says. “Whether it’s in the weight room or out on the practice field. I spend four or five hours a day with my best friends in the world, so I’ll definitely miss seeing those guys all the time. But I’m sure that we’ll stay close throughout the spring and for the rest of our lives.”

While his Penn career wraps up Saturday, there’s a very good chance his days playing football will continue. As you can imagine, NFL scouts have taken an awful lot of interest in Watson. But he isn’t quite ready to completely focus on that next step yet.

“First and most important thing with me is just getting this win [Saturday] and sending this program back on that championship path heading into the off-season,” Watson says. “But I’m excited, it’s been a cool year that scouts have been coming through and younger guys have been able to see that and see that it’s possible to have a career for yourself in the NFL coming out of the Ivy League. Just excited to keep representing Penn and keep representing the Ivy League in the future.”