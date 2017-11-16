Police: 2 Arrested After Student Accesses College’s Computer Network To Change Students’ Grades

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people have been arrested after a student is accused of accessing a community college’s computer network and changing students’ grades.
Newtown Township police say 30-year-old Alesisha Morosco, of New Hope, used the credentials of a faculty member at Bucks County Community College to access the school’s computer network and changed the grades of several students, including her own, back in July.
Police say the investigation revealed that 37-year-old Kelly Marryott, of Yardley, accessed the credentials of the faculty member while she was working at the school’s medical office, and gave that information to Morosco.
Police say Morosco and Marryott turned themselves in last Friday.
They have been charged with unlawful use of a computer, computer trespass and identity theft.
They were arraigned and released on $40,000 unsecured bail.