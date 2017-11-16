Kids Ski Free Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When youngsters hit fourth and fifth grades, they’re also ready to hit the slopes – and they can do it with free season passes. KYW’s Jay Lloyd has that good winter news.

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch. But here in Pennsylvania there is a pair of free skiing and riding programs at over 20 snow sport resorts across the state. Locally Spring Mountain in Central Montgomery County has launched several generations of skiers and riders into a lifetime sport. It again offers fourth graders at area schools a free pass for the entire season. Mountain operator Rick Buckman tells us, that they also get a free lesson and a couple of free rentals.

If your slopes are in the Poconos, Catoctins or Alleghenies, the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association will bump up the fun with free season passes for fourth and Fifth graders. To get your Ski Sprouts on the slopes, just go to the Spring Mountain and PSSA websites. They have to bring their own lunch. That’s still not free.