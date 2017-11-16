Joel Embiid Posts First 40-15-7-7 Game Since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In 1973

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid had the best game of his life on Wednesday at the Staples Center against the Los Angeles.

In the Sixers’ 115-109 win, Embiid tallied 46 points (14-20, 2-3, 16-19), 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 blocks while committing just two turnovers! It is a line, according to ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi, that has only been accomplished by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar since 1973 when the NBA started recording blocked shots.

Related: 76ers Re-Sign Robert Covington

And Kareem did it in a four-overtime game.

How rare was @JoelEmbiid line vs the Lakers? Since the NBA started recording blocked shots in 1973, only one other player has scored at least 40 pts w at least 15 reb, 7 blocks and 7a — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and he did it in a four-overtime game. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) November 16, 2017

46 points (14-20, 2-3, 16-19) | 15 rebounds | 7 assists | 7 blocks | WOW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zt452E4ixo — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 16, 2017

Embiid’s counterpart, Ben Simmons, had 18 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals of his own — including an early dunk on Lonzo Ball.

Historic night for the big dawg @JoelEmbiid !! We gotta keep rollin… — Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) November 16, 2017

After the game, Embiid said he is still working on his condition and is only around 69-percent.

Now, despite 10 of their first 14 games on the road against the NBA’s toughest schedule, the Sixers are 8-6. They host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.