Philly Firefighters And Paramedics Union Asking For Coat Donations For Kids In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union is asking for donations to help with their annual purchase of winter coats for disadvantaged kids in the city.
It’s called “Operation Warm: Philadelphia Firefighters Coats for Kids,” and the effort raises money to design, manufacture and distribute brand new winter coats for some of the city’s poorest children. Fire Commissioner Adam Theil says it’s something firefighters see a need for first hand.
“We see kids everyday, and fortunately most of the time not under tragic circumstances, and it’s nice to be able to give a kid a warm coat that they need for what promises to be probably a cold winter,” said Theil.
Last year the effort provided 300 coats for kids, a number officials would like to surpass this year.
Donations can be made by mail, or by visiting Operationwarm.org anytime up till Christmas day.