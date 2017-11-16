Employer Gives Car To Employee Who Rode His Bike To Work Every Day

Tiarra Braddock

MICHIGAN (CNN) – A young man determined to work and make a better life for himself rode his bike into work, rain or shine, every day.

That is until his boss and co-workers pitched in to get him a new ride.

With the snowy winter weather just around the corner employees at Glastender Inc. wanted to make sure their co-worker didn’t have to pedal through it to get to work.

“I was out of words, I was crying,” said Noah Robinson. “I was happy.”

Most teenagers get their first car from their parents, but Robinson received his first from his co-workers.

“It makes me feel like blessed, like I got good people around me,” Robinson said.

The 19-year-old works at Glastender, a family owned business that makes bar and restaurant equipment.

Robinson started working at Glastender about six months ago. He had no car, but he still managed to get to work on time every day.

He use to bike to work six and a half miles, but now he can drive to work in his new car.

Robinson said he’s been on his own for two years due to an unstable home life, but he said his co-workers have welcomed him into their close-knit work family.

“It was nice to be able to do it because I think he now sees that he is a part of our family and he knows we’re going to be there for him,” said Dan McGrandy, engineering tech at Glastender.

McGrandy is one of the people who spearheaded the effort to get Robinson the car.

“Within a couple of weeks we had quite a bit money donated towards finding him a car,” McGrandy said.

The employees at Glastender were not the only ones who helped Robinson with his transportation issues.

Todd Hall, the president of Glastender, took Robinson to his driving test this past Thursday.

The next day Robinson was given the car as a 19th birthday present. The company even paid for the insurance on his car.

“They’re good to work with, they are really nice people and I really appreciate it,” Robinson said.

Robinson said his next steps are to continue working at Glastender then go to college for welding.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.