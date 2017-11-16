Death Investigation Underway After 80-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Port Richmond Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after an elderly man was found dead inside of his Port Richmond home Wednesday night.

Philadelphia Police say they were called to the home on East Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Inside they found an 80-year-old man on the kitchen floor, bleeding profusely from a gash to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Chief Inspector Scott Small says right now investigators aren’t sure if his death was accidental or a homicide.

“We don’t know if there was any foul play involved, or if the victim fell and hit his head and that’s how he cut his head and that’s how he died,” said Small.

Small says the house did not appear to be broken into or the target of a robbery.