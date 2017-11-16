New Report Examines Demographics Of Poverty In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The latest report on poverty shows Philadelphia making two lists: one of the largest cities in the nation and one of the poorest.
Octavia Howell, researcher with the Pew Charitable Trusts, says Philadelphia’s poverty rate is nearly 26 percent, those people are falling into a certain demographic.
“Hispanics have the highest rates of poverty in the city, when compared to other racial and ethnic groups, at 37.9 percent, and 91 percent of Hispanics are living in poverty areas, where the overall poverty rate is 20 percent higher.”
The research shows about 400,000 residents, including 37 percent of the city’s children, are living below the federal poverty level of just over $19,000 a year.
That’s for one adult and two children, and half of that number are in DEEP poverty, living on about 9,700 dollars a year.