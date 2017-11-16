Baltimore Homicide Detective Dies After Being Shot While On-Duty

Corey Shegda

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Baltimore Police announced that Detective Sean Suiter died a day after he was shot while on-duty.

Baltimore Police say the 18-year veteran was shot in the head near Fremont Ave. and West Franklin Street while working on an investigation around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead around noon on Thursday.

Commissioner Kevin Davis says Detective Suiter was doing a follow up on a homicide case he’d been working on when he confronted a man who was acting suspiciously.

Minutes later the man shot the detective in the head and took off. Suiter was shot in a vacant spot in between two homes, where another house once stood.

Police say that evidence suggests the suspect may be wounded, so police are searching doctors offices. They do not believe the shooter is involved in the homicide that Detective Suiter was investigating when he was shot.

Commissioner Davis is asking people ‘to do the right thing’ and to call police if they have any information. ATF, the FBI, and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a $69,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever pulled the trigger.

“We remain dedicated and committed to finding the person who ended such a beautiful life, such a wonderful detective, husband, father, and friend. We will find the person responsible for this ridiculous, absurd, unnecessary loss of life, “said Commissioner Davis.

Davis also said, “I tell officers what do you think Detective Suiter would want you to do about this? He wants you to stay in the fight. Don’t give up on finding who did this,”

The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police released a statement regarding Detective Suiter’s death:

The callous murder of our Brother and friend, Detective Sean Suiter, has broken our hearts. We grieve for his loss, and for the pain and suffering that will be endured by his family and friends. Rest assured, however, that this has not broken our collective spirit and we will continue to do the work that Sean loved, and do it with the same integrity and commitment that he exemplified. He will never be forgotten, and his sacrifice will be remembered forever by the generations of proud Baltimore Police Officers yet to come. Rest in Peace, Brother. We will take it from here.

Baltimore Police will be wearing black bands across their badges to honor Detective Suiter.

