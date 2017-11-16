76ers Re-Sign Robert Covington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Robert Covington to a four-year, $62 million extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
Covington, 26, is currently having his best NBA season averaging a career-high 16.5 points while shooting 50-percent from beyond the arc on 7.2 attempts per game. No NBA player has ever shot 50-plus percent from three-point range while attempting at least 7.0 attempts per game over the course of a full season.
The 6-9, 225-pound wing player went undrafted in 2013 out of Tennessee State. He was previously making $816,482.