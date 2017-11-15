Zeoli Show Log 11.15.17

3:03 pm-A group of Democrats announced that they would be filing multiple articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
3:38 pm-The president gives updates from his trip to South Korea, China, Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines.
3:50 pm-Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin offered several arguments against Republican efforts to pass a tax bill.
4:03 pm-President Donald Trump took a brief break during a speech at the White House to re-hydrate and it looked familiar.
4:22 pm-An opinion writer for the Boston Globe says that not even a ban on assault weapons will help America’s problem with gun violence, nor will increased gun regulations. The only solution, he argues, is gun confiscation.
4:36 pm- David French joins the Rich Zeoli Show.
5:05 pm- President Bill Clinton should have resigned after allegations arose.
5:30 pm-Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced a bill aimed at preventing and responding to sexual harassment in Congress.
5:37 pm- Ivanka Trump blasted Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct. She said “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children”.