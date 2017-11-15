Temple Student Attacked With Pipe; Police Searching For Teens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police and Temple University police are looking for a group of teens responsible for attacking a student last week just off campus.

Authorities say a teen beat student Eli Glovas-Kurtz multiple times in the head with a pipe. Glovas-Kurtz, 20, was rushed to the hospital and spoke to Eyewitness News about the attack.

“I’d probably just ask why. They didn’t take anything from me. They just beat me,” Glovas-Kurtz said.

Authorities say the attack happened near 12th and Oxford, just a block from campus about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

“The taller kid among the four turned to my side and just punched me in the back of the head,” he said.

Beagle’s Ear Infection Resembles President Trump

After the punch, he was hit three times in the head with a pipe. He fell to the ground, but he was still conscious. He got the attention of a security guard who called an ambulance. Glovas-Kurtz says he’s thankful for the security guard who happened to be in the area.

“After they went away, I just said thank you so much for being here because if you weren’t then I would have been as good as dead. Who knows what would have happened if no one was there,” he said.

A law enforcement source tells Eyewitness News detectives are looking for witnesses or any surveillance video that may exist. About an hour later a homeless man was attacked near campus. Detectives believe the same teens are responsible.

Homeless Man Returns $10,000 Check He Found

Patrols were out on campus Wednesday night making sure students stayed safe. A Temple spokesman calls the attack serious and says students can always call for transportation through the university.

If you have any information about this attack, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or Temple University Police. You can remain anonymous.