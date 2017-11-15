Prosecutor: 1 Killed, Another Injured After Alleged Stolen Car Crashes Into Tractor-Trailer

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) — One person was killed and another injured after an alleged stolen car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 130 in Burlington County on Wednesday morning.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says a car was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Riverton Road in Cinnaminson around 10:30 a.m.

A passenger who was sitting in the front seat of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who is a juvenile, was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the car involved in the crash was previously reported as stolen out of Cinnaminson. Police attempted to execute a traffic stop on the vehicle moments earlier, but the driver accelerated instead of pulling over.

The crash shut down Route 130 for several hours, but it is back open.

The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.