Police: 3 Suspects Violently Beat Man Inside Center City Deli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects wanted in a violent assault inside a deli in Center City.

Police released surveillance video taken inside Le Lai Deli on South 23rd Street from Oct. 29.

In the video, a woman is seen arguing with a man. She then goes outside and re-enters with two men.

The men then knock the victim to the floor and begin stomping on his head and pistol-whipping him.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to call police.

