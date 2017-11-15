Philadelphia Art Gallery Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Old City art gallery that closed its doors three years ago is back on Friday to celebrate its 10th anniversary. While the brick and mortar is no more, their community engagement has increased.

“It was like an ethnographic exploration,” said Florcy Morisset, the founder of Vivant Art Collection, which showcases art from Haiti and other cultures.

“Featuring art from Africa, Latin America, India,” she said.

Morisset operated a brick and mortar location on Gallery Row in Old City for seven years. Then moved to Washington D.C. to get a master’s degree, closing the gallery’s doors.

“The retail space has changed, the art space has changed,” she said. “I just wanted to take it to a bigger level.”

But Vivant didn’t go away. Instead, Morissett launched an online gallery at vivantartcollection.com.

“While we have the global store front and people can buy the art online, I feel like I can take the art to different places,” she said.

Morisset travels the country putting on events. Vivant will host three events in Philadelphia in Manayunk on Friday and Saturday.

