Philadelphia Art Gallery Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Old City art gallery that closed its doors three years ago is back on Friday to celebrate its 10th anniversary. While the brick and mortar is no more, their community engagement has increased.

“It was like an ethnographic exploration,” said Florcy Morisset, the founder of Vivant Art Collection, which showcases art from Haiti and other cultures.

“Featuring art from Africa, Latin America, India,” she said.

untitled56 Philadelphia Art Gallery Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

(credit: Cherri Gregg)

Morisset operated a brick and mortar location on Gallery Row in Old City for seven years. Then moved to Washington D.C. to get a master’s degree, closing the gallery’s doors.

“The retail space has changed, the art space has changed,” she said. “I just wanted to take it to a bigger level.”

But Vivant didn’t go away. Instead, Morissett launched an online gallery at vivantartcollection.com.

“While we have the global store front and people can buy the art online, I feel like I can take the art to different places,” she said.

Morisset travels the country putting on events. Vivant will host three events in Philadelphia in Manayunk on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the website:

More from Cherri Gregg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch