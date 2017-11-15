NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Jersey To Launch Campaign To Prevent Conflict With Cops

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is launching a statewide campaign to prevent conflict between police officers and citizens.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Wednesday will discuss the information sharing initiative during a news conference at Friendship Baptist Church in Trenton.

The campaign includes a commercial featuring NBA champion and Newark native Shaquille O’Neal and former Giants and NFL pro bowler Jessie Armstead.

