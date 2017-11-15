TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is launching a statewide campaign to prevent conflict between police officers and citizens.
Beagle’s Ear Infection Resembles President Trump
Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Wednesday will discuss the information sharing initiative during a news conference at Friendship Baptist Church in Trenton.
Forever 21 Investigating Credit Card Data Breach
The campaign includes a commercial featuring NBA champion and Newark native Shaquille O’Neal and former Giants and NFL pro bowler Jessie Armstead.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)