3 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Montco

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Springfield, Montgomery County overnight.
The three-vehicle crash happened around midnight Wednesday on Bethlehem Pike, near Gordon lane.
Police say four people were trapped inside a mangled car and the roof had to be removed to get them out.
They say the driver somehow managed to walk away.
The three passengers were hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Part of Bethlehem Pike was briefly shutdown but has since reopened.