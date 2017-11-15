Martelli Teams With Italian Bakery To Deliver Pre-Thanksgiving Meal To Helpers In Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County pizzeria has joined forces with St. Joseph’s University men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli to deliver pizza to a group that works with intellectually and developmentally disabled men and women in Norristown.

Collegeville Italian Bakery brought their pizza to about 80 clients of Developmental Enterprises Corporation in Norristown on Wednesday.

“Since Thanksgiving is right around the corner, they wanted pizza,” said bakery co-owner Patricia Carcarey. “It’s very humbling to be here today. I mean, honestly, I’m the lucky one.”

There were smiles all around as St. Joe’s coach Phil Martelli helped hand out the slices.

Amazon To Slash Prices At Whole Foods Again

“They’re community heroes,” Martelli said. “And if I can help by just popping in and saying hello, it brightens my day more than I do for others.”

Coach Martelli says the smiles make it all worth it, joking he was hoping for a tip or two.

“You know, pick up a 50-cent tip or something like that,” he said. “But the advice that I’m getting: play more zone, beat Villanova. I’ll take that information too. I’ll take that and digest that and put that into my game plan. That’s my tip.”

DEC helps intellectually and developmentally disabled men and women volunteer, things like delivering food to elderly, or staffing food pantries or animal shelters.