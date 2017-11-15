Forever 21 Investigating Credit Card Data Breach

BREAKING: Schools Closed As Police Search For 4 Juveniles Who Escaped Youth Detention Center In Atlantic County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Forever 21 says it’s investigating a credit card data breach that may have affected in-store shoppers.

The retailer says it’s looking into credit card purchases made in-store from March 2017 to October 2017.

Forever 21 says it is too early to provide further details on the investigation. They expect to provide an update once they get details on the specific stores and time frames that may have been involved.

Forever 21 says customers should closely monitor their card statements, and they should immediately call their bank if they notice any suspicious activity.

