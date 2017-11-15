Tennessee Father Accused Of Killing, Sexually Assaulting Infant Daughter

Kara Apel
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A Clarksville, Tennessee father has been arrested for allegedly killing his 9-month-old daughter.
WARNING: The Clarksville Police Department released details about the case that are graphic in nature and are contained in the story below.
Officers responded to a home on Cindy Jo Court for a medical call around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The child was taken to Tennova, where she was pronounced dead by 8 a.m.
Her father, 22-year-old Christopher Conway, is charged with homicide and aggravated rape of a child.
According to police, the infant was strangled with a cord around her neck. The infant was reportedly sexually assaulted before she was killed.
Conway was booked into the Montgomery County jail just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
He is being held on $100,000 bond for the aggravated rape charge. A judge will set the bond amount for the homicide charge in court Wednesday morning.
