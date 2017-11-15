Eagles Can’t Avoid The Hype Of ‘Dallas Week’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The diplomatic answers began to ring hollow as the middle of the week arrived.

The Eagles continue to talk about the “one day at a time” approach. The players show the same amount of respect for each opponent and insist that each game is as big as the next.

But it’s Dallas week.

The Eagles know what this game means in the NFC East race and are also aware of its significance to the Delaware Valley. If the Eagles were to have a 2-14 season, some fans would be satisfied if both wins came against the Cowboys. Doug Pederson learned what the rivlary meant as far back as his playing days.

“I can remember back when I played here in ’99,” said Pederson. “It was all week long. It was like you just say ‘I don’t care what else happens the rest of the year, you just have to beat the Cowboys.’ That’s the mindset of the city.”

The Cowboys will be in the minds of the players throughout the week. The Eagles have a chance to go to 4-0 in division play and open up a four-game lead over their division rivals. A loss would also do serious damage for any wild card hopes for the Cowboys. While the Eagles understand the hype with a region rooting for them to put a stake through the Cowboys hearts, player such as Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor still have plenty of respect for their rivals.

“This is a great Dallas Cowboys football team,” Agholor said. “We know what they are capable of. We know that they beat us last year. This is the next team in front of us so we have to be prepared to make plays.”

One player who is quite familiar with the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is Malcolm Jenkins. The safety has been through enough battles with Dallas to understand the hype which accompanies this matchup. While Jenkins has been through the hype in the past, he doesn’t mind dealing with the frenzied fever which infects the fans throughout the week.

“It’s a combination of everything,” said Jenkins. “They’ve obviously been a talented team for a while now. The way the fanfare comes with it and the way the city gets electrified…all of that plays a part in us feeling like this week is different and it’s hard to ignore it. We feel it as players and always look forward to it.”

The two teams will play again on the final day of the regular season, but the game could be meaningless if the Eagles have their playoff seed wrapped up and the Cowboys fall out of the post-season picture. Linebacker Nigel Bradham knows there is no denying the importance of this week’s contest as another chapter of this storied rivalry unfolds.

“This is Dallas Week,” Bradham said. “It’s a rivalry week so it has even more of an impact on us. It’s a division game. We want to make plays and we want to create energy. We know we’re on the road, so we want to keep their stadium pretty quiet.”