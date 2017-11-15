Cheers! Yards Brewing Company Set To Open New Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yards Brewery has a new home. A state-of-the-art brew house, complete with restaurant and bar, opens Thursday in Northern Liberties.

Yards Brewery and Taproom at 5th and Spring Garden Streets is 70,000 square feet, it has a huge bar made out of old bowling alley wood, and there are 20 taps.

Yards founder and owner Tom Kehoe says the taproom has some special brews available.

“We have been breaking things out that we have been saving,” he said. “So we have two barrel aged beers that were barrel aged in chardonnay barrels, which is a sour pink and a sour saison. And then we have just some other ones that were kind of left over from other areas that we wanted to save, like an old Russian Imperial Stout and even some Cape of Good Hope we have left over.”

There is also diverse beer friendly menu, a store, tours and eventually there will be outdoor seating and visitors will be able to see the caning and bottling operation.

Weddings and holiday parties are currently being booked.