Suspect Charged In 54-Year-Old Man’s Death Who Was Trying To Stop Him From Allegedly Assaulting Woman

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — A Mays Landing man has been charged for the death of a man who was trying to stop the suspect from allegedly assaulting a woman.
According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Calvin Wiggins has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for the death of 54-year-old John Charlton.
Authorities say Wiggins was initially involved in a domestic dispute on Route 40 near the intersection of Cantillion Boulevard on Nov. 2.
Police believe Charlton exited his vehicle and yelled at Wiggins to stop allegedly assaulting a woman. That’s when, police say, Wiggins punched Charlton.
Charlton struck his head when he fell to the ground and never regained consciousness. He died as a result of his injuries on Nov. 12 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.