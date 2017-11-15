Bridget Foy’s Fire Relief Dinner To Be Held Wednesday Night

BREAKING: 3 Of 4 Juveniles Captured After Escaping Youth Detention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A benefit dinner is being held Wednesday night to help those affected by the fire that destroyed Bridget Foy’s restaurant on South Street.

The fire last month took down a neighborhood staple and displaced nearly a dozen people living nearby.

The South Street Headhouse District is hosting the culinary testing event, featuring top chefs, bartenders and music.

The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. at the historic Headhouse Square on Second and Pine Streets.

