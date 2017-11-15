Avalon Receives $2.07M In Grants For New Park, Bike Path Expansion

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Avalon will soon be expanding their popular bike path and adding a new park thanks to $2.07 million in grants approved this week.

The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders approved two grants on Tuesday.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the Board of Chosen Freeholders have approved these two very important heritage projects in the Borough of Avalon”, said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “This funding will ensure that all residents and visitors to Cape May County will be able to enjoy extraordinary recreational and cultural opportunities in Avalon for generations to come”.

Officials say the new $2 million Surfside Park will soon be located adjacent to the Avalon Boardwalk at 30th Street and the beach. The park will feature an open play lawn area with a small elevated berm that will face a small performance stage that will host small concerts, performances, and activities for children. It also includes new bathroom facilities, rinsing stations, and a changing station for day-trippers. New playground equipment will be installed that is both ADA accessible and age appropriate.

Roughly $70,000 of the grant money will also help Avalon expand their popular bike path.

“The expansion of the bicycle path will utilize existing roadway on portions of First Avenue and Avalon Avenue with additional signage and street markings that will enhance public safety. The bicycle path may also include wayfinding signs that indicates direction and location of key Borough assets,” officials said in a news release.

Surfside Park is expected to be completed by May 2019. The expansion of the bicycle path is anticipated to be completed before the end of 2017.