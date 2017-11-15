American Heart Association Needs Volunteers To Make Hats For Babies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The American Heart Association is looking for volunteers who can knit or crochet red hats for babies born during American Heart Month in February.
The campaign known as “Little Hats, Big Hearts” is a multi-state program that helps raise awareness for families affected by congenital heart defects.
The AHA partners with The Children’s Heart Foundation for the program, as a way honor “babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way.”
Interested volunteers can visit the American Heart Association website.