American Heart Association Needs Volunteers To Make Hats For Babies

Filed Under: American Heart Association, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The American Heart Association is looking for volunteers who can knit or crochet red hats for babies born during American Heart Month in February.

New Jersey To Launch Campaign To Prevent Conflict With Cops

The campaign known as “Little Hats, Big Hearts” is a multi-state program that helps raise awareness for families affected by congenital heart defects.

The AHA partners with The Children’s Heart Foundation for the program, as a way honor “babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way.”

Interested volunteers can visit the American Heart Association website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch