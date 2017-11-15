A Fidget Spinner For Your Bum? Office Tech In Convention Center Spotlight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your office is due for a makeover, the boss might want to check out the commercial interiors conference being held this week at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

At the NeoCon East gathering, there are innovations that could make the 9-to-5 more bearable.

Healthy LED lighting, with its spectral output close to natural daylight to reduce eye strain. Desks, adjustable for sitting or standing at the touch of a button. Living walls, a creative and “green” design element that combines nature with connected ‘smarts.’

Speaking of greens, LSI Floors can put any image underfoot on vinyl tiles — including a putting green complete with cup.

“We’ve done golf courses, we’ve done beaches and sand — everything,” says owner Rick Moffat.

While your colleagues practice their short game, you need some peace and quiet. With Framery’s freestanding one- and two-person soundproof pods, you can make a phone call, have a meeting, or just do work.

“This is a way to achieve privacy without distracting anyone or without being distracted,” says sales director Reid Ruberti, “But also without occupying space built for many more people to be productive in. And the back and front are panes of glass so there’s no feeling of claustrophobia when you’re in there.”

Perhaps you agree with Kore Design‘s Jon Elmaleh, who says “sitting in an office chair is like being in jail.”

The company’s solution is a rocking stool that might remind you of a sit ‘n spin — kind of a fidget spinner for your bum.

“When you have that stagnant moment, all you need to do is move your hips, move around,” he says. “And you activate the muscles that are asleep, including your core, and you let the muscles that are ‘on’ relax.”

It’s not just for offices. Elmaleh says the wobble chairs — made in Lancaster, PA — help schoolkids, especially those with ADHD, focus on their own work.