Zeoli Show Log 11.14.17

3pm- On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke before the House Judiciary Committee denying claims that he granted campaign associate George Papadopoulos approval to speak to Russia on behalf of the Donald Trump campaign.
3:15pm- When asked about the sexual misconduct allegations made against Judge Roy Moore, Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated that he has no reason to doubt the women making the accusations.
4pm- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that he believes candidate Judge Roy Moore should withdraw from the Alabama Senate race. Several Republican Senators have discussed not seating Moore if he were to be elected.
4:45pm- According to reports, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated that the House of Representatives plans to hold a vote on tax reform legislation this Thursday.
5:20pm- During last night’s Glamour Awards, Rep. Maxine Waters took the stage and led the crowd in an “impeach forty five” chant.