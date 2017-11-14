Stove Top Selling Stretchy Pants For Thanksgiving Dinner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With Thanksgiving a little more than a week away, families all over the country are getting ready to strap on the feed-bag and enjoy a holiday feast.
That could lead to some tight belts at the table – until now.
Stove Top, the makers of the popular stuffing, is now offering “Thanksgiving dinner pants,” which stretch to make room for all that turkey.
The unisex pants even come with a side pocket for the side dishes.
They’re only $19.98, at ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Stove Top says they will donate $10,000 to Feeding America.