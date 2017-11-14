Stove Top Selling Stretchy Pants For Thanksgiving Dinner

Filed Under: Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With Thanksgiving a little more than a week away, families all over the country are getting ready to strap on the feed-bag and enjoy a holiday feast.

Half Of US Adults Have High Blood Pressure In New Guidelines 

That could lead to some tight belts at the table – until now.

Stove Top, the makers of the popular stuffing, is now offering “Thanksgiving dinner pants,” which stretch to make room for all that turkey.

The unisex pants even come with a side pocket for the side dishes.

Where Does Philadelphia Rank As Best Cities For Singles? 

They’re only $19.98, at ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Stove Top says they will donate $10,000 to Feeding America.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch