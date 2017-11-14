‘Live Like Kevin’: Plaza Hotel Offering Unique ‘Home Alone 2’ Package

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking to get “lost in New York” just like Kevin McCallister, well, we have a plan for you.

The Plaza Hotel, the setting of the popular film “Home Alone 2,” is offering fans the opportunity to “Live Like Kevin” to commemorate the movie’s 25th anniversary.

The package allows guests to experience the hotel through Kevin’s perspective, including an in-room experience, yes that means “the extra large bed, a TV, and one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key.”

The package also includes an interactive photo booth experience, a “Home Alone 2” DVD and a one-of-a-kind “Home Alone” backpack.

And if you’re not driving, maybe you can try two scoops of ice cream thanks to to the Plaza’s “over the top in-room sundae bar.”

The package runs between Dec. 1, 2017 and Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 with rates starting at $895.

The Plaza is also offering passes to the Empire State Building, access to the infamous Wollman Rink, a limousine pizza journey through NYC and your very own personal photographer,

If you stop at the toy shop, don’t forget to pick up your turtle dove ornament… Mr. Duncan would be happy.

