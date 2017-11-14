PA Senate Approves Local Police Radar Bill

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — The state Senate has again sent the House a bill that would see Pennsylvania lose its distinction as the only state in the nation where local police cannot use radar to catch speeders.

After years of trying, supporters got a local police radar bill through the Senate in the last session of the legislature, only to have it die in the House.

On Tuesday, a new bill to authorize local use of radar and lidar sailed through the Senate. The bill is sponsored by Republican Senator Randy Vulakovich.

“It is well past time we provide our officers with speed enforcement mechanisms,” Vulakovich said. “If you think this bill is going to result in you receiving a ticket, I say to you… slow down.”

Opponents of local police radar in the past have expressed concerns that it could be used as a revenue generating tool for municipalities.

The bill contains a provision limiting the revenue that can be kept by locals, with the excess going to the state. The bill now goes to the House where it remains to be seen if the measure is on a.. fast track