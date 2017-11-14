New Jersey Paddleboarder Has Close Encounter With Whale

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey paddleboarder is showing everybody his close encounter from this past weekend.
It wasn’t exactly Moby Dick, but it was a whale, and it got pretty close.
Facebook video provided by Brian Shea of Monmouth County shows him paddleboarding off the coast of Long Branch when the humpback whale got up close and personal.
Shea says he’s been out on the water for more than 40 years and never had an experience like it.