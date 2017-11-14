Netflix Warns Customers About Phishing E-Mails

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you got an e-mail over the weekend saying your Netflix account was disabled, it’s probably not from Netflix.
Phishing e-mails went out to Netflix customers. The scam claims there was a billing error.
It asked for your name, personal details, and credit card info.
If you got one of the e-mails, Netflix says forward the same e-mail to phishing@Netflix.com, then delete it.