Netflix Warns Customers About Phishing E-Mails

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you got an e-mail over the weekend saying your Netflix account was disabled, it’s probably not from Netflix.

Phishing e-mails went out to Netflix customers. The scam claims there was a billing error.

It asked for your name, personal details, and credit card info.

If you got one of the e-mails, Netflix says forward the same e-mail to phishing@Netflix.com, then delete it.

