Research: Half Of Millennials Have A ‘Side Hustle’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve probably heard of odd jobs, moonlighting and mad money… how about side hustle?

“Is that a part-time job?” asked Tina Williams of Rittenhouse Square.

“Something you do in your free time,” said Harrison Finberg of Society Hill.

“Something you make or sell,” added Tyren Brown of North Philly.

“People are gravitating to it more and more, said Kylie Dougherty of Society Hill.

New research shows half of the millennials have a sideline that brings in cash, apart from their main job.

Compare that to one in four baby boomers.

The survey, conducted by Godaddy.com, found extra money motivates both groups, followed by the opportunity to pursue their passion.

Online selling is considered the number one hustle, which may explain why millennials bring in slightly more money, even while working fewer hours.

The average monthly side hustle income is about $250, yet more than half hope it becomes their main gig.