Meek Mill’s Legal Team Expected To File Paperwork To Ask Judge Be Recused

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill’s legal team will be making a push Tuesday to get the Philadelphia rapper out of jail.

Mill was sentenced last week to two-to-four years behind bars for probation violations on drug and weapons charges.

Brian McMonagle, Meek Mill’s attorney, says he’s looking to right a wrong.

“What happened last week was a miscarriage of justice,” said McMonagle.

McMonagle says the rapper needs to get in front of a different judge, one who he says is fair and impartial. Last week, Judge Genence Brinkley sentenced Mill to two-to-four years in prison despite key recommendations.

“We had a hearing last week in which an assistant district attorney and a probation officer, both in open court, made recommendations for this defendant to remain at home and to remain on probation,” said McMonagle.

McMonagle recently spoke with Mill in jail. He says the rapper is finding strength knowing there are many people out there making their voices heard. They want to see him free.