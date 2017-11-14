Meek Mill’s Legal Team Expected To File Paperwork To Ask Judge Be Recused

By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: meek mill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill’s legal team will be making a push Tuesday to get the Philadelphia rapper out of jail.

Mill was sentenced last week to two-to-four years behind bars for probation violations on drug and weapons charges.

Doctor Accused Of Fondling Female Patients Under His Care

Brian McMonagle, Meek Mill’s attorney, says he’s looking to right a wrong.

“What happened last week was a miscarriage of justice,” said McMonagle.

McMonagle says the rapper needs to get in front of a different judge, one who he says is fair and impartial. Last week, Judge Genence Brinkley sentenced Mill to two-to-four years in prison despite key recommendations.

“We had a hearing last week in which an assistant district attorney and a probation officer, both in open court, made recommendations for this defendant to remain at home and to remain on probation,” said McMonagle.

15,000 Scientists From All Over The World Issue ‘Warning To Humanity’

McMonagle recently spoke with Mill in jail. He says the rapper is finding strength knowing there are many people out there making their voices heard. They want to see him free.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch