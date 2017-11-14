Man Charged After Allegedly Attempting To Steal Bags Of Shrimp By Hiding Them In His Pants

Cale Ahearn
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to conceal multiple bags of shrimp from a store in his pants.
Anibal Batista, Jr., 49, is facing felony retail theft charges for the incident.
‘Worst Toys List’ 2017 Includes A Sword, A Drone, And Fidget Spinners
On November 9, police were summoned to the Weis Markets store on Union Deposit Road for a suspect in custody for retail theft.
Upon arrival, police learned that Batista, Jr. concealed multiple bags of shrimp down his pants and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
‘Live Like Kevin’: Plaza Hotel Offering Unique ‘Home Alone 2’ Package
He was taken into custody without incident and given a $10,000 unsecured bail.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.