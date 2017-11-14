BREAKING: Police: Pregnant Woman Shot by Neighbor Following Dispute

Man Charged After Allegedly Attempting To Steal Bags Of Shrimp By Hiding Them In His Pants

Filed Under: Crime, Theft

Cale Ahearn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to conceal multiple bags of shrimp from a store in his pants.

Anibal Batista, Jr., 49, is facing felony retail theft charges for the incident.

‘Worst Toys List’ 2017 Includes A Sword, A Drone, And Fidget Spinners

On November 9, police were summoned to the Weis Markets store on Union Deposit Road for a suspect in custody for retail theft.

Anibal Batista, Jr.

Credit: Susquehanna Township Police Department

Upon arrival, police learned that Batista, Jr. concealed multiple bags of shrimp down his pants and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.

‘Live Like Kevin’: Plaza Hotel Offering Unique ‘Home Alone 2’ Package

He was taken into custody without incident and given a $10,000 unsecured bail.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch