NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Small Town Mayor Announces Bid For Lieutenant Governor Of Pennsylvania

By Justin Udo
Filed Under: John Fetterman, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio 1060, Lieutenant Governor, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (CBS) — It’s early, but the competition is already heating up for the position of lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, which is on the ballot during next year’s election.

John Fetterman, the progressive democratic mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania on the western side of the state, is challenging lieutenant governor Mike Stack for his position.

3720996339099ee41f4363fecdd1375a Small Town Mayor Announces Bid For Lieutenant Governor Of Pennsylvania

Fetterman announced his candidacy Tuesday morning saying his work as mayor of the small town translates perfectly into lieutenant governor for the entire state.

“I’ve been working in a deeply marginalized community, that had been essentially written off or pushed to the margins,” he said. “We have been building it back for the last 16 years, whether it’s education and GED programming, help getting jobs, attracting new businesses.”

Fetterman says he’s not running on a campaign aimed at the embattled lieutenant governor’s non-political issues, instead he wants to compare their work records.

“I’m here to compare the 16 years of work and progress and results here in Braddock, compared to three years in his role as lieutenant governor, and that’s what we’re running on,” he said.

Last year, Fetterman placed third in the Democratic primary election for the U.S. Senate.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch