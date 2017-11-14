1 Killed In East Germantown Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Germantown overnight.
Police were called to the area of East Garfield Street and Germantown Avenue where they found a 41-year old man who had been shot twice in the chest and once in his legs. Police say he was found on the sidewalk across the street from his home.
The victim was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chief Inspector Scott Small says it appears the man was targeted as he got out of his car, and that he tried to run away, actually running out of his shoes in the process.
“We found two sneakers on the scene, and at the hospital the victim was wearing no footwear,” said Small.
Small says it appears the man was shot from close range, and while they don’t have a motive the area is known for drug sales.
No arrests have been made.